MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Board of Elections is adding the District 1 race to the May Election.

That election is set for May 22nd.

In a 4 to 1 vote, during a special called meeting, the board decided to add the race to the ballot after hearing from residents and local leaders.

District 1 was left without a commissioner when Gary Bechtel qualified to run for state representative.

Qualifying for the seat starts next Tuesday and will end Thursday at noon.