Homeowner Opens Fire On Lost Teen

(NBC NEWS) Brennan Walker, 14, woke up late Thursday morning and missed the school bus.

He decided to walk to his Rochester Hills, Michigan high school instead. However, he started to lose his way and needed help.

Brennan knocked on the door to a house to ask for directions.

“I knocked on the door, stepped back, knocked, stepped back, and then a lady came downstairs yelling at me,” he said.

The woman assumed Brennan was up to no good.

“She asked me, ‘Why are you trying to break into my house?’ and I told her I was just looking for directions to Rochester High,” he said.

Then a man came downstairs armed with a gun. Brennan started running.

“I turned back and I saw him aiming at me,” said Brennan.

Police said the man had the safety on the gun at first, but then he took aim a second time.

“I was running away … I was trying to run away faster and I heard a gunshot,” said Brennan.

