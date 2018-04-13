Drugs Found in Frat House Raid

(NBC NEWS) Four fraternity members from East Carolina University have been arrested after investigators say a raid on their fraternity home turned up a large quantity of illegal drugs.

The Regional Drug Task Force raided the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity house in Greenville, North Carolina Tuesday.

Officials say they seized more than 2,500 Xanax bars, two shotguns and marijuana that was being sold from the home.

ECU Greek Life has suspended the fraternity temporarily, but says further action will not be taken until an investigation is complete.

This isn’t the first time ECU Greek Life has been in the news recently.

Earlier this year, Tau Kappa Epsilon and Delta Chi were both shut down, while Sigma Alpha Epsilon closed its chapter.

