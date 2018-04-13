Community garden “Agrihood” presents blueprints

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Macon is one step closer to becoming home of the first urban Agrihood in the state. One South Community Development Corporation is giving us a look at what’s to come. One South CDC took feedback from the community for the garden and then consolidated it with CDC’s vision. The hope is for younger generations to be proud of the Agrihood.

It is also an opportunity for the community to blossom into its former farming glory.

The organization’s Chief Operations Officer Tumyra Byron says they aren’t doing anything new, just restoring the space. There will be nearly two acres of development, and it will include an outdoor space for community gatherings, agriculture centers, farmers markets, community gardens and educational spaces. Byron says the area needs the garden, especially with Kroger closing.

“With bringing fresh organic produce it kind of alleviates several problems and several issues especially with developing space that’s already here. We’re addressing concerns of blight, economic development food scarcity especially with things going on in the community,” Byron said.

She says so far there’s no projection on a finishing date, but contractors will start work at the end of the year.

For more information, you can email info@oscdc.org