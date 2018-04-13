Centerville officers pull woman from burning car

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is safe after two Centerville police officers pulled her from a burning car Wednesday afternoon.

Lieutenant Scott Radebaugh and Detective Sergeant Ryan Powell were responding to reports of a car accident on Collins Avenue when they found the car on fire.

Officers say Radebaugh used a Halligan tool to break open the passenger side window before releasing the driver’s seat belt, and dragging her to safety.

20 seconds later, officers say the driver’s side of the car was completely engulfed in flames.

The driver, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital.

No word yet on what caused the crash.