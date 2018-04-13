Baby Killed In Incest Murder-Suicide

(NBC NEWS) A dead baby found in a Knightdale, North Carolina home Thursday is connected to an apparent murder-suicide in Connecticut and New York.

Police conducting a well-being check at the home found the body of 7-month-old Bennett Pladl at about 9 a.m. No one else was home at the time.

Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps said the infant’s death is being treated as a homicide, and he confirmed it was related to crimes that occurred in New Milford, Connecticut and Dover, New York on Thursday.

He confirmed that the crimes involved Steven Walter Pladl, 43, and Katie Rose Pladl, 20, who lived in the Knightdale house in January when they were arrested on warrants out of Virginia charging them with incest, adultery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The father and daughter had a sexual relationship, and she had a baby last September.

