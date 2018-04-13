Actor Will Ferrell injured in California car crash

As for Ferrell, video taken by paparazzi at the scene shows the “Talladega Nights” actor speaking to paramedics before being taken by ambulance to Mission Hospital.

“He had a genuine concern about the female passengers and he was concerned about their wellbeing when he talked to paramedics,” said Concialdi.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

An investigation is continuing, but alcohol and drugs were not determined to be a factor, CHP public information officer Rafael Reynoso told NBC News.

At the time of the crash, Ferrell was returning to Los Angeles from an event sponsored by “Funny or Die” in which he appeared in character as Ron Burgundy, his ’70s TV journalist parody from the movie “Anchorman.”

A request for information from Ferrell’s manager was not immediately returned.

Comedian Billy Eichner, who also appeared at the event, tweeted about the crash on Friday.

“I wasn’t in the car,” Eichner wrote. “Will and everyone are OK. Very scary but very thankful everyone is OK.”