Woman blesses new home thanks to Sheridan Construction and Habitat for Humanity

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A Macon woman and her family is receiving, what she calls, a huge blessing. Macon area Habitat for Humanity selected Andrea Harris to receive a newly built home.

Harris says they have been living with relatives, but it’s getting too cramped. Macon area Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Ivey Hall says there’s an application process. Applicants must meet within 25 to 60 percent median income. If chosen, like Harris, she has to do 300 sweat equity volunteer hours to help others build their homes. They also have to complete first time home owner classes.

“I just can’t wait to be able to come into my new home, in my living room and just relax and say this is mine,” Harris said.

Sheridan Construction has partnered with Macon area Habitat for Humanity on Harris’ home. This is Sheridan’s donation to celebrate its 70th anniversary. Harris is set to have the keys to her new place in June or July.