Witnesses pull man from burning car after crash

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is recovering in the hospital after crashing his car in east Macon.

According to witnesses, a red 2016 Chevy Malibu was traveling north on Hopewell Rd around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, when the driver began to lose control of the vehicle as he went around a curve.

The vehicle went off the road, hit a concrete culvert, and caught fire.

Several people who were at the scene pulled the driver, 93-year-old Clifton Brown, out of the burning vehicle. Brown was taken to the Navicent Health Center, where he is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

No other injuries were reported. The accident remains under investigation.