Supermodel testifies that Cosby drugged, assaulted her

She also pointed out that when she wrote the book, she was not under oath, as she was before the jury. “I was broke, I needed to pay for my children’s education,” she said.

Mesereau also accused her of spreading false rumors about being pregnant with Sylvester Stallone’s child.

- Advertisement -

Dickinson suggested that her remark had been an honest mistake.

“I had sex with two men that month,” she said. “He wasn’t the only contender,” she added, garnering smiles from the jury.

But most of the time, the mood was tense both inside and outside the courtroom.

In front of television cameras, an argument broke out on the steps of the courthouse between Cosby’s publicists, Andrew Wyatt and Ebonee Benson, and Gloria Allred and her daughter, Lisa Bloom, attorneys representing most of the women who testified on Wednesday.

Benson and Wyatt called the two lawyers “con artists,” and accused Allred of telling the other women with complaints against Cosby that they would get rich.

“Is she helping these women pro bono? The question is, what has she promised them?” Benson said.

Allred retorted: “You can have your highly paid defense attorney Mr. Mesereau ask them any questions they like.”

Benson was referring to a 2014 proposal by Allred that $100 million be aside for victims who could prove their claims at trial or in arbitration. Allred said, however, that Cosby never accepted the terms of the agreement.

Cosby’s first trial last year ended in a mistrial after a jury deliberated for 52 hours and failed to reach a verdict.