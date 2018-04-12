Selfies Fuel Surgery Spike

(NBC NEWS) The “selfie” is a common way to take pictures these days, but some plastic surgeons say the trend might be causing an uptick of plastic surgery or Botox inquiries across the country.

“I think smartphone technology with selfie mode on their cameras can make people a little too obsessed with their appearance,” said Dr. Jay Lucas, a Knoxville plastic surgeon.

A recent report published by JAMA Facial Plastic Surgery showed that a “selfie” can distort your nose and make it look up to 30% bigger.

“These filters where people can morph themselves online and have an image of themselves they think could be created may or may not be a very good thing to do for people,” Lucas said.

He said the right way to assess your features would be with a mirror, in natural lighting or with a 3-D imaging system.

