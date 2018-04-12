Monkey Mummy

(NBC NEWS) The mummified remains of a monkey were found in an air duct by workers who were renovating an old Dayton department store building in Minneapolis, Minnesota, causing a lot of questions.

After the carcass was discovered, a historic site called Old Minneapolis, posted a photo on Facebook to get to the bottom of this puzzling situation.

- Advertisement -

“I think within 12 hours we reached over 100,000 people and it’s been growing ever since. So yeah, it’s taken on a life of its own even though the monkey is long dead,” said Alan Freed, one of the site’s co-administrators.

Read More: https://kare11.tv/2JzpZdL