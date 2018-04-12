Mercer’s Kahlia Lawrence selected in WNBA Draft

Former Mercer women's basketball star Kahlia Lawrence is now a player in the WNBA.

The Minnesota Lynx selected the Columbus native with the 24th overall pick in the WNBA Draft Thursday. She was later traded to Las Vegas.

The three-time Southern Conference Player of the Year scored 2,275 points in her Mercer career, third most in both program and SoCon history.

She’s the second Mercer women’s basketball player taken in the WNBA Draft and the first since Andrea Congreaves in 1997.