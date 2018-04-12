Man sentenced to life for fatally shooting Macon man

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole after Bibb County jurors found him guilty of shooting and killing a man in 2016.

Evidence shows 27-year-old Brandon Trayvon Haywood shot Marcus Braswell, 37, in the face and then stood over him and shot him in the back, killing him. It happened during a robbery attempt at Braswell’s home where he sold drugs, according to the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Jurors deliberated for two hours Thursday and found Braswell guilty of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault.

Haywood’s co-defendants, Lisa Ann Harris, 33, and Andre Diontea Jackson, 23, were part of the plot to rob Braswell. All three of them were caught after leading police on a chase 24 hours after the shooting.