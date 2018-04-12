MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- New polling from NBC News and SurveyMonkey found that Georgia is split on President Donald Trump. 49% approve of the way he is handling the job. 49% disapprove. The poll released today examined political viewpoints and trends in the South compared to the rest of the country. In the South, 48% approve of President Trump; 51% disapprove. Nationally, the president’s ratings show 43% approval and 55% disapproval.

Georgians listed Jobs and the economy, Healthcare, and Education as the issues that matter most, and those issues will be important in the upcoming election in November.

Overall, the South, including Georgia, is expected to become more politically competitive.

According to NBC News, several races in the region may decide which party controls the House of Representative and the Senate. The poll revealed that Georgians are split on who they would vote for in this year’s midterm elections. 42% say they would vote for the Republican candidate. 40% would vote for the Democratic candidate.

The poll was conducted online between March 12th through March 25th, and included viewpoints from 2,209 adults aged 18 and older who live in the state. There is a margin of error of 3.4% (+/-).

In addition, the poll featured several questions that gauged the attitudes on several popular issues.