First-Grader’s Artwork Alleges Abuse by Teacher

(NBC NEWS) Police in Texas are investigating after a first-grader’s artwork alleged abuse by a substitute teacher.

The 7-year-old’s mother said she saw the drawing Monday when they began to complete Lyric’s homework.

- Advertisement -

The artwork indicated the teacher slapped the child in the face and purposefully stepped on her foot.

“She said that the teacher did slap her and then stepped on her. It’s hard for me as a mom. I don’t want to hear that from your kids,” said Angelica Reyes.

A spokesman for the Lamar Consolidated Independent School District says the teacher has been removed from the classroom as a result of the claim.

Related Article: Prescription Vegetables

He says administrations have already met with the family in what he calls an ongoing investigation.

The Rosenberg Police Department also confirmed it is in the early stages of their investigation.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2GUPYdE