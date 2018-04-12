Comey book paints Trump as liar divorced from reality

Comey also writes at length about his decision on Oct. 28, 2016 — less than two weeks before the presidential election — to announce that the FBI was looking into more emails connected to its investigation of Clinton’s email server. He acknowledges that he assumed Clinton would win — as virtually every major poll suggested — and he writes that he didn’t want to tarnish Clinton’s presidency as illegitimate if it were to be learned later that the FBI had withheld the information.

In any event, he notes that Clinton’s defenders frequently raised reports that Colin Powell used an AOL account when he was secretary of state, “as if that were relevant to the investigation.”

“In fact, it entirely misses the point,” he writes. “I have never seen any indication that Powell discussed on his AOL account information that was classified at the time, but there were numerous examples of Secretary Clinton having done so.”

Elsewhere, Comey describes Trump as lapsing into paranoia about the Steele dossier, especially one of its more colorful (and unproven) allegations: that Trump had once cavorted with prostitutes in a Moscow hotel room. The dossier describes prostitutes’ performing a highly unusual act involving urination with Trump present as a way to sully the bed, which had previously been used by President Barack Obama.

Trump raised the allegation at least four times, Comey writes, complaining that he hadn’t even spent the night in the hotel room (which, Comey notes, he needn’t have done for the still-unverified allegation to be true) and that “it bothered him if there was ‘even a one percent chance’ his wife, Melania, thought it was true.”

“That distracted me slightly because I immediately began wondering why his wife would think there was any chance, even a small one,” that the allegation was true, Comey writes.

Throughout the book, Comey writes that Trump showed all the hallmarks of a congenital liar.

“I’ve seen many times over the years how liars get so good at lying, they lose the ability to distinguish between what’s true and what’s not,” he writes.

And he includes this warning for America:

“We are experiencing a dangerous time in our country, with a political environment where basic facts are disputed, fundamental truth is questioned, lying is normalized and unethical behavior is ignored, excused or rewarded.”