MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Coliseum Medical Center in Macon is trying to bring more awareness to suicide in the area.

The hospital is hosting its fourth annual suicide prevention symposium today.

It’s free to anyone interested in attending. The event starts at 8:30 AM and will end sometime around noon.

Speakers include Coroner Leon Jones, Angela Jones with the Bibb County School District, and others.