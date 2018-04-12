Auto Sales Revved up in March

(NBC NEWS) The spring sales season started with a bang for automakers.

March numbers were far better than expected, and once again it was driven by America’s growing appetite for pickups and crossover utility vehicles.

- Advertisement -

General Motors and Fiat Chrysler posted double digit growth.

Ford exceeded estimates, thanks to a big month for its F-Series pickups, with the average price paid for each truck hitting almost $47,000.

Jeep had its best month ever, and sales of GM’s crossover utility vehicles soared 41-percent.

The sales gains are the result of a strong economy with low unemployment and high consumer confidence.

Slightly richer incentives also helped convince Americans this is the time to buy.

Read more: https://cnb.cx/2qqdxVB