Atlanta Beltline shares future plans

Atlanta Beltline is setting the city up for economic growth.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)-Dozens of people after work grabbed a beer at Macon Beer Company to discuss economic development.

Atlanta Beltline Principal Landscape Architect shared insights into how Beltline is bringing in billions of dollars. He also shared how the Beltline is creating thousands of jobs in Atlanta by connecting neighborhoods to multi-use trails, parks and unique landscapes. The Atlanta Beltline will connect 45 neighborhoods and put the city on a path to 21st-century economic growth.