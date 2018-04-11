Student Angry Over School Bra Battle

(NBC NEWS) A Florida school district says a situation should have been handled differently when a female student who did not wear a bra to school was told by school administrator to put on a second shirt.

17-year-old Lizzy Martinez decided not to wear a bra under her long-sleeve shirt because she was sunburned.

Though the shirt was loose, Martinez says a teacher and students thought the shirt without a bra was distracting.

“There is nothing sexy about a nipple, like everyone has them. You don’t look at boy’s nipples and like, drool over them, so you shouldn’t be so distracted and attacked because I wasn’t wearing a bra,” said Martinez.

After being called to the Dean’s office, Martinez said she was instructed to put on another shirt underneath the one she was wearing, and to stand up and move around.

“I was pulled into the clinic, was given four Band-Aids and was told to x out my nipples,” said Martinez.

