Sacramento Police Update Body Camera Policy

(NBC News) New body camera policies have been put in place for Sacramento, California police officers in the wake of the controversial shooting of 22-year-old Stephon Clark.

Clark was shot to death by Sacramento police officers on the night of March 18th. Officers investigating reports of someone breaking car windows encountered Clark in his grandmother’s back yard and opened fire after apparently mistaking his cell phone for a weapon.

Moments after the shooting the two officers involved muted their body cameras.

As part of a new policy outlined by Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn at Tuesday’s city council meeting, officers will now be required to verbally state their reasoning for muting body cameras before doing so. Approved reasons include tactical discussions, citizens’ requests during questioning, personal conversations and conversations involving supervisors.

