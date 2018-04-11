Restaurant Report Card: The 107 Smokehouse

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A new barbecue restaurant in Gray is working around the clock to serve up award-winning barbecue to the people of Jones County.

The 107 Smokehouse opened in early April at its location on Gray Highway, and this place is popular giving owner Rick Godfrey ever reason to be excited.

“For it to come along the way it has and for everything to fall in place, it’s been really exciting,” Godfrey said. “We have not slowed down since we opened the doors… it’s been a packed house.”

The restaurant’s nickname, ‘The 107,’ is running its operation with passion and effort.

“We do it live every day, this is cooked every day,” Godfrey said. “Our pit masters get here at 3 in the morning so we can get world class barbecue to the people of Jones County.”

This team is working around the clock, sun up to sun down and the result is some of the juiciest, tender brisket you’ll find in Middle Georgia. Looking around The 107 Smokehouse, You just get the feeling Godfrey is good at what he does; several trophies from cooking competitions stand tall in the restaurant’s foyer.

“This is a family affair,” Godfrey said. “When you have family you can have passion and that’s what means a lot to us we’re able to do this thing as a family.”

And of course, The 107 Smokehouse is getting started with a perfect health inspection score.

“Well it’s a team effort and we can’t create world class barbecue without being world class in every aspect of this restaurant,” Godfrey said.

The 107 Smokehouse is making the grade this week! Let’s take a look at your other scores this week:

Ole Times Country Buffet on Gray Hwy – 84

The Brick on Hardeman Ave – 83

Wendy’s on Zebulon Rd – 99

Stevie B’s Pizza on Watson Blvd – 91

McDonald’s on N Lee St – 99

Biba’s Italian Restaurant on N Columbia St – 100

Kai Thai Restaurant on N Columbia St – 97

Good scores this week!