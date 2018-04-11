Rep. Austin Scott releases statement on Paul Ryan’s Retirement

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Congressman Austin Scott released a statement after Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan announced that he will not seek re-election.

- Advertisement -

Today, Ryan told his staff and GOP lawmakers that he will not seek another term in Congress.

Scott’s statement reads:

“For the last two decades, Paul Ryan has selflessly served our country, and his character, integrity, and leadership will certainly be missed in the House of Representatives. Under Speaker Ryan, the House has delivered meaningful tax reform, increased funding to ensure the U.S. military remains the most capable fighting force in the world, and advanced significant legislation that preserves economic opportunities and individual liberties for our children and grandchildren. Speaker Paul Ryan is a great friend, and I wish him all the best.”

According to a statement from Top Aide Brendan Buck, the Speaker will finish out his term and retire in January.

The speaker said through his top aide that he is looking forward to spending more time being a husband and a father.

He thanked his colleagues for the trust they placed in him as speaker.