Minneapolis Schools Adopt New Gender Policy

(NBC NEWS) Students in Minneapolis public schools can now fill out paperwork to be identified by their gender of choice.

“Like I’m not a girl or a boy, I’m just me,” said Olive Linabery, a 9th grader at Washburn High School.

Linabery is gender neutral and doesn’t identify with being male or female.

“To have everyone see me as a young woman, it was super uncomfortable for me,” said Linabery.

Minneapolis Public Schools is showing its support for students like Olive through the new policy.

“We updated our systems and forms so our student database system is able to properly reflect transgender and gender non-conforming students’ names and pronouns,” said Jason Bucklin, MPS Out4Good Program Coordinator.

The forms allow students to write their “preferred name” and select the gender they identify with, and a guardian has to sign off on it.

