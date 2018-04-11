Megachurch founder quits amid sexual scandal

Hybels told congregants Tuesday that the allegations have become a distraction from the church’s mission and work. He apologized for making choices that put him in situations that could be misconstrued, and for reacting in anger when the accusations were made public.

“I realize now that in certain settings and circumstances in the past, I communicated things that were perceived in ways I did not intend, at times making people feel uncomfortable,” he said.

One of his accusers told the Tribune that she does not plan to sue. It was unclear if others were taking legal action.

He said the decision to step down now “was mine and mine alone after a lot of prayer.”

Heather Larson, executive pastor, will take over as the church’s chief executive.

“This is going to take time for all of us to process,” Larson said. “This is not the end of the story. It’s not the end of Bill’s story. It’s not the end of Willow’s story, and it’s certainly not the end of God’s story.”

The church that Hybels started in Palatine, Illinois, in 1975, now has eight Chicago-area locations. Leaders say it draws 25,000 people each week.