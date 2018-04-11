Log truck crash in East Macon sends four people to the hospital

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jeffersonville Road in East Macon is now open following a crash involving a log truck.

Authorities say the driver of the log truck ran a red light at the intersection of Ocmulgee East Boulevard just before 2:15 Wednesday Afternoon.

Deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the driver flipped over near the Dollar General store after trying to avoid other drivers.

That’s when deputies say one of the logs from the truck flew through the windshield of a Honda Odyssey.

The three people inside that vehicle were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the log truck was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.