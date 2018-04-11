Florida Man Survives Wild Ride

(NBC News) A Florida man is recovering after taking a wild ride on the hood of a car.

Deputies say the man had been trying to prevent three teenage girls, friends of his daughter, from leaving his Melbourne home.

He wound up on the hood of their moving car, clinging to it for about a mile before falling or jumping off. His leg was then run over.

Deputies say before they arrived, one of the girls drove off in the car, which turned out to be stolen and is still missing.

Strangely, no one was charged with anything for the man-on-car-hood incident, because the man had no business jumping on and the girls had told him to get off.

