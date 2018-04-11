“Dangerous” Dog Spared

(NBC NEWS) A legally declared “dangerous dog” is out the pound in Thief River Falls, Minnesota.

Thief River Falls Police said Tex, a pit bull, was part of three different biting incidents.

- Advertisement -

After a contentious decision by the Thief River Falls city council to let Tex live, a long list of requirements was applied before the dog could be returned to his owner, Renee Veselka.

Veselka said the hardest part was getting someone to cover her mandated liability insurance. She’s required to carry a minimum $300,000 liability insurance policy.

“I contacted a lot of insurance agencies. There’s probably a good 25 that I contacted and sent applications in for. I kept getting denied and denied and I finally found one out of Florida,” Veselka said.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2GUDZNd