Caught On Cam: Officer Slaps Handcuffed Teen

(NBC News) A New Jersey police officer has been suspended and charged with assault after slapping a 13-year-old girl twice as she was being handcuffed.

The incident took place March 8th at a group home in Gloucester Township.

Body cam footage shows the girl face down on a box with her arms behind her back.

As Officer John Flinn applies handcuffs he slaps the girl twice on the side of the head and pushes her head down.

The video clip does not show the events leading up to the slap.

Prosecutors said she was cooperating with police at the time of the arrest.

