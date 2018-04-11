Burrito Run Ends With Baby’s Birth

(NBC NEWS) A Colorado woman’s burrito run ended with the unexpected arrival of a new baby.

A 911 dispatcher 16 miles away helped deliver the baby at a Chipotle parking lot.

- Advertisement -

Angie Schell has worked at the Colorado’s South Metro dispatch center for 17 years, but Tuesday morning was different.

“I’ve been the last voice that many people have spoken to, so it’s really nice to be able to be there for their first breath, too,” said Schell.

She answered the call at 9:05 a.m. and heard a man telling her a baby was coming.

Related Article: Mystery Boom Rattles Tiny Colorado Town

Schell walked the parents through the process, as they delivered the baby in a Chipotle parking lot.

Eventually, Baby Jaden made it to the hospital where his family said he’s doing well.

Read more: https://on9news.tv/2GN1NXo