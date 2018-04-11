Braves RHP McCarthy injures left shoulder on fielding play

Atlanta Braves right-hander Brandon McCarthy was pulled after hurting his left shoulder reaching to grab a throw while covering first base.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Atlanta Braves right-hander Brandon McCarthy was pulled after hurting his left shoulder reaching to grab a throw while covering first base.

McCarthy left after recording the last out of the fifth inning of his start against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

McCarthy had what the Braves said was a subluxation of his non-throwing shoulder, which can refer to a partial dislocation.

He spent more than a month on the disabled list last season after dislocating his left shoulder with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Wednesday’s injury came when McCarthy stretched out his left arm to collect a toss from first baseman Freddie Freeman on a groundout by Brian Goodwin. McCarthy immediately grabbed at his shoulder and a trainer came out to attend to him.

Related Article: United Way wins grant for Tom Fontaine Park field rehab

He gave up one run and four hits against Washington. When he left, Atlanta led 2-1, but Washington tied it at 2 in the ninth against reliever Arodys Vizcaino.

___

More AP Baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball