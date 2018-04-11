Atlanta Braves players help reopen Tom Fontaine Park

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Tom Fontaine Park in West Macon is ready for ball to be played.

After a couple of months of renovations, the field is resurfaced and leveled out. Irrigation and new grass was also added.

This was all made possible through the Revitalizing Baseball in Inner-cities (RBI). United Way helped get a $50,000 grant from Scott’s and Major League Baseball (MLB) to renovate one field. The Atlanta Braves Foundation decided to help with the other field.

“It’s like Christmas, it really is,” said RBI President, Freddie Stewart. “You wait 364 says for that day and here it is. This is awesome, the turnout, it really is. It’s just a great event for the kids and community.”

Hundreds of people, including children, attended a ribbon at the field Wednesday afternoon. Four former Atlanta Braves baseball players, David Ross, Johnny Estrada, Dwight Smith, and Jeff Treadway, were also in attendance. They helped host a baseball clinic for several children in the area.