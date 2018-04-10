Warm and dry weather on Wednesday

Good evening!

The clouds have finally made their exit, which means we do have a cool night on the way, but also more sunshine!

Wednesday



A cool start in the mid 40’s will give way to a quick warm up into the 70’s. There will be a nice breeze from the northwest to keep us feeling a little cooler, but a nice day is on tap. Also, get the allergy medicine ready, because tree pollens push our pollen counts to high levels.



Thursday

High pressure pushes to our east and will bring with it a southerly wind shift. This will allow temperatures to rise into the upper 70’s and should keep us clear of cloud cover.



Weekend

Rain will be moving into the area likely sometime Saturday night into Sunday. Heavy rain and the potential for strong storms will exist. Some areas of Middle Georgia could see over 2″ of rain just on Sunday. We will continue to keep a close eye on this, but definitely get the umbrella ready for at least part of the weekend.

Have a great night!

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves