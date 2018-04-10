Two Macon men charged for shooting man in Dec. 2017

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County grand jurors charged two Macon residents with several counts of aggravated assault after police say they shot a man in the eye in Dec. 2017.

Shelley Davis Johnson Jr., 36, and Dekeledricks Jamal Jacobs, 27, are accused of shooting a man on Ruby Street and firing shots at four other men. They are charged with aggravated battery and five counts of aggravated assault, according to the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Johnson is also charged with four counts of dog fighting.