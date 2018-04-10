Teen Saves Little Sisters From Burning Home

(NBC NEWS) An Arizona teenager is being hailed a hero after he saved his two little sisters from their burning home.

17-year-old Samuel Hatten had just stepped outside to get the mail when the fire started.

He says he knew something was wrong when he saw smoke and heard the fire alarm.

That’s when he ran into the house and grabbed his two baby sisters and climbed out the window.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The family is staying in a hotel while they wait for their home to be repaired.

