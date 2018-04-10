Puppies Saved From Garage Fire

(NBC NEWS) Quick action by a neighbor and first responders saved eight adorable puppies from a garage fire in Utah.

“We are super lucky to have these babies with us still,” said Allison Peterson.

Peterson was away on Spring Break last week with her children when a neighbor called 911 to report smoke coming from her home.

“It was actually the heat lamp that was keeping the puppies warm (that) caught the tarp on fire,” said Peterson.

Firefighters entered through the front and doused the flames as Officer Travis Timothy came in through the side door to the garage.

“Their whiskers were singed, that’s how close it was,” said Timothy.

Once the fire was out, the puppies rushed to Timothy to try to keep warm.

The puppies’ mother, a golden doodle named Lola, was around the back of the house when firefighters arrived and was visibly appreciative.

