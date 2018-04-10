New Publix set to open in Bonaire

BONAIRE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Residents in Bonaire will soon find a new Publix in their community.

Publix Super Markets will open its new location Thursday, April 19th at the Merganser Commons at Bonaire Shopping Center.

That’s located on Ga. Highway 247 South.

Residents will find the traditional grocery, dairy, and frozen food departments in the 45,600 square-foot store.

More than 120 employees will work at the new location.

A ribbon cutting ceremony featuring leaders like Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms will take place at 6:45 a.m.