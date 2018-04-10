Mayor Reichert breaks tie vote, denies reconsideration for special election date

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Macon-Bibb Mayor Robert Reichert broke a tie vote today for a plan that would have asked the Macon-Bibb Board of Elections to reconsider the election date for the open District 1 commission seat.
The board of elections voted last week to hold the election in November. As it stands today, that’s when the election will occur.
Commissioner Joe Allen attempted to add a resolution to today’s agenda that called for the election to be held in May. The 4-to-4 vote on Allen’s request was broken by the mayor’s no vote.
Commissioners previously approved funding for the May special election.
Several District 1 residents are suing the Macon-Bibb County Commission and Board of Elections because of the Board of Elections’ decision on the November election date. Residents have expressed that a November election date leaves too much time for them to be without representation on the commission, especially as the county faces major challenges with the budget.
Former commissioner Gary Bechtel left the District 1 commission seat last month, per state law, when he qualified to run for state house.