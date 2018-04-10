Macon woman charged for beating, starving 3-year-old boy

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County grand jurors indicted a Macon woman on charges she beat, starved and burned a 3-year-old boy, according to the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Latonya Demetira Stephens, 39, of Macon, is charged with four counts of cruelty to children in the first degree. Police say she caused broke a 3-year-old boy’s ribs, burned his skin and also caused the boy to have a traumatic brain injury. The district attorney’s office also says she deprived the boy of food.