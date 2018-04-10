Macon-Bibb organizations will see cuts in upcoming budget

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Some Macon-Bibb County agencies are going to see cuts in their budgets next year, but where and how much is what Macon-Bibb county commissioners need to decide.

Commissioners met for their second budget work session Tuesday afternoon. This time, they focused on making cuts to outside agencies.

The county currently spends $10.7 million on funding 24 different agencies, such as museums, libraries and government organizations.

A couple of commissioners suggested making a 30% cut across the board, which would save the county about $3 million. Others didn’t think that would be fair to some agencies.

Either way, something needs to be done.

“The general feel of the commissioners today is that they want to do something, but what that something is, they still have to come together and get consensus,” said County Manager Dr. Keith Moffett. “It may not be what everyone wants, but they’re going to work on getting a general consensus at what’s fair and equitable to the outside agencies.”

Moffett says they will probably consider looking at every single agency individually. Some may get bigger cuts than others.

Nothing was final in Tuesday’s meeting. This was just a piece in a much bigger discussion. The county still has to figure out how to prevent a projected $10 million deficit.