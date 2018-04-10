PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Perdue Farms is adding 125 new jobs to its cooking operation in Perry.

The company is planning to install a third cooking line, according to a news release from Governor Nathan Deal’s office.

The new cooking line and new jobs represent at total investment of $42 million.

The new workflow will be located in a new 30,000 square foot addition on the Perry campus.

“This expansion will help us meet the growing demand for no-antibiotics-ever and organic products, and maintain the high level of customer service and reliability our customers in Georgia and across the country expect from Perdue,” said Randy Day, CEO of Perdue Farms.

Development Authority of Houston County Board Chairman Mark Byrd added, “As we mark the 14th anniversary of Perdue’s location in Perry, we find this expansion to be cause for great celebration.”

According to the governor’s office, Perdue Farms has created more than 900 jobs, modernized and expanded its processing plant, opened a distribution center, and added a cooking plant since 2004.

A hatchery, feed mill and live production office in Forsyth provide support to more than 140 farmers who raise chickens for Perdue Farms.

The Perry plant produces frozen, cooked chicken products for consumers and restaurants.