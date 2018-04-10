FPD students make the most out of their Spring break

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Instead of relaxing or going to the beach over Spring break, some First Presbyterian Day School students traveled the world to help others. Robert Johnson went to China to visit FPD’s sister school and to teach young children English. Porter Bolles went to Mexico for a sixth time. The senior helped rebuild homes and did missionary work. Several students at FPD went abroad to help others around the world. Watch the full interview with Robert Johnson, Porter Bolles and 41NBC News anchor Ty Wilson that aired earlier today on 41Today.