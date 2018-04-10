Electrical Fire damages flower shop in downtown Forsyth

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- An early morning fire damaged two buildings in downtown Forsyth, including Flowers by Helen.

Streets around the city square in downtown Forsyth were closed this morning to allow local business owners and fire crews to focus on clean up.

- Advertisement -

Investigators say the fire was caused by an electrical problem.

According to the city, a call came in about the fire around 3 o’clock.

Forsyth and Monroe County fire crews responded.

The fire heavily damaged two buildings, and the cause of the fire is not suspicious.

Related Article: Man found dead in Milledgeville house fire

41NBC’s Tanya Modersitzki talked to the owner today. She will have a look at what’s next for the flower shop tonight on 41NBC News.