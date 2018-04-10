Ex-bookkeeper used church money to shop on Amazon, embezzled $400K, gets 2 years in prison

NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) – Prosecutors say a church’s former bookkeeper made numerous purchases from Amazon using her employer’s checking account and fraudulently spent over $20,000 on items including pool supplies and golf equipment.

U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak said in a statement that 38-year-old C. Alana Vines was sentenced Monday to two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

She embezzled around $420,000 and is ordered to pay roughly that amount in restitution.

News outlets report that the Peachtree City church learned of the misspending when it hired an auditor to examine their books in 2017.

The Sharpsburg woman was hired in 2013 and prepared financial statements, paid bills and had other responsibilities.

Vines was convicted of wire fraud in December after pleading guilty.