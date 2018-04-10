Dog of the week: Champ

- Advertisement -

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Our Dog of the Week is Champ. Champ is a five month old Boxer Mix. Regenia Brabham from Critical Care For Animal Angels said Champ is a great dog that has a ton of energy. Dog experts believe Boxers are a bright, energetic and a very playful breed of dog. They also tend to be very good with children. Brabham told us Champ did have a health issue, but she said he is healthy now. She told us he has had all of his shots. Watch the full interview with Regenia Brabham and Ty Wilson that aired on Daybreak right here.