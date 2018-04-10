Defense statements set for Day 2 of Cosby retrial

The judge ultimately decided not to dismiss the juror, and the prosecution was able to make its opening statements late Monday afternoon.

“This case is about trust. This case is about betrayal and that betrayal leading to a sexual assault of a woman named Andrea Constand,” prosecutor Kevin Steele said. ““We are going to talk about trust, a trust that was built over time.”

Steele alleged that Cosby gave Constand Quaaludes that left her unable to consent to sexual activities and left her feeling violated. As part of a civil trial, while under oath, Cosby had previously admitted to using Quaaludes during sex.

Even before setting foot inside the courthouse on Monday, Cosby was confronted by a topless protester — who was later revealed to be a former child actress on “The Cosby Show.”

Covered in nothing but the names of Cosby’s accusers, Nicolle Rochelle, 39, jumped a barrier separating a crowd of protesters from Cosby before being tackled by police and detained. She was later charged with disorderly conduct and could face a fine, officials said.

In a conference call with reporters, Rochelle said she had been living in Paris and working with women’s activist group Femen, which regularly stages topless protests against people and institutions it accuses of oppressing women, and the group’s name was prominently scrawled on Rochelle’s body.

“Protesting Bill Cosby was important for us because he is a man who has been disempowering women’s bodies for decades and in being naked today, I was symbolically taking back the ownership of all the victims’ bodies and redefining it as a political tool as opposed to a sexual object,” Rochelle told NBC News in a statement Monday night.

After Rochelle’s protest, security was increased at the courthouse on Tuesday and protesters did not immediately appear to be outside.

When asked how he was feeling on Tuesday, Cosby shook his head “yes” but said nothing, raising his hand as he made his way past reporters.

Among those expected to testify during the retrial is former supermodel Janice Dickinson.

The retrial comes after Cosby’s first trial ended in a deadlocked jury last year and is the first high-profile case of the #MeToo movement. Over the past few years, about 60 women have come forward with allegations against Cosby dating to the 1960s.

Meredith Mandell reported from Norisstown, Penn., and Kalhan Rosenblatt reported from New York, N.Y.