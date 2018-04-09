Topless Protester Charges At Cosby

(NBC News) A topless protester shouting “Women’s lives matter!” and “Convict Cosby rapist!” charged at Bill Cosby and his entourage Monday as the comedian arrived for his sexual assault retrial at a Norristown, Pennsylvania courthouse.

The woman was tackled by police and quickly taken away in handcuffs as Cosby and his attorneys looked on.

Cosby is accused of drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia home in 2004.

Opening arguments are expected to begin later today.

Cosby’s first trial ended with a deadlocked jury.

