Tax Filing Deadline Nears

(NBC News) April 17 is the last day to file taxes this year, and from all indications, millions of Americans are putting off the inevitable.

“At the last minute, people tend to rush around. So, you just want to make sure you have all your documents in one place so you don’t miss anything,” said TurboTax CPA Lisa Greene-Lewis.

That especially applies to deductions you’re entitled to, like an IRA contribution that can even be made right now.

“There’s still time to contribute to your IRA and reduce your liability on your 2017 taxes,” said Lewis.

Remember, even if you ask for an extension, whatever taxes you owe for 2017 are still due by Midnight April 17.

