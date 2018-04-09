Officials speculate Sumter Co. DA’s death was a suicide

LESLIE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The GBI in Americus is investigating the death of Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Plez Hardin after he was found dead inside his car on Sunday afternoon.

The cause of death was a fatal gun shot would to the chest.

Sumter County Coroner Greg Hancock says right now there isn’t any foul play suspected and that they believe the death may be a suicide.

Hardin’s truck was discovered in the back yard of his childhood home, which is now vacant.

The former DA’s body was taken to Macon to be autopsied. Hancock says the autopsy should be complete by the end of today.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details become available.